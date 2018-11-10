Enjoy night-long folk music on Manteswamy and Male Mahadeshwara at Kalamandira today

Mysuru: A traditional folk night song programme organised by the Department of Kannada and Culture on local folk heroes Manteswamy and Male Mahadeshwara, popularly called as ‘Dharage Doddavaru’ among local people, will be held from 6 pm on Nov.10 to 6 am on Nov.11 at Kalamandira premises in city. The Department has made full preparations to make this event a grand success.

Speaking after overseeing the preparations at Maneyangala in Kalamandira premises recently, Joint Director of Kannada and Culture V.N. Mallikarjunaswamy, said that there are huge number of followers in Southern Karnataka districts for these folk heroes. The folk songs of these heroes attract huge number of people from across the country and even from abroad. After the advent of technology, singers started giving modern touch to the folk songs.

This overnight music programme is organised with main intention to create a platform for native singers besides spreading the philosophy of these folk heroes and to protect the folk art. It is an attempt to reintroduce urban people to their rural beginnings.

Folk artistes from many across Karnataka have given awesome performances in various parts of the State and have satiated the cultural thirst of urban people. The urban people have extended their love and affection to folk artistes who have come from distant villages to perform.

A procession of neelgaras (traditional singers of these folk heroes songs) carrying Kandaya will be taken out. The procession will begin from Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple at Palace North Gate on Nov.10 at 5 pm and culminates at Kalamandira after proceeding through K.R. Circle and D.D. Urs Road.

The Jugal bandi of Madeshwara-Manteswamy will be held between 6.30 pm and 7.30 pm; Mysuru Gururaj and his team will sing ‘Jagath Srusti Kalyana Pattana Saalu’ from 7.30 pm to 8 pm; Malavalli Mahadevaswamy and his team will sing the song on life and history of Male Mahadeshwara from 8 pm to 9 pm; Doddagavi Basappa and his team on Rachappaji and Boppegowdanapurada Saalu from 9 pm to 10 pm; Bannuru Kempamma and her team will sing on Doddammathayi from 10 pm to 11 pm, Malavalli Mahadevaswamy on Alambadi Junjegowda from 11 pm to 12 midnight; Kattepura Siddaraju and his team on Madivala Maachappa from 12 midnight to 1 am; Mysuru Gururaj and his team on Bevinahatti Kalamma from 1 am to 2 am; Malavalli Mahadevaswamy and his team on Settisaraguraiah form 2 am to 3 am; Malara Colony Channamadu and his team on Kempachari from 3 am to 4 am; Sri Kailasamurthy and his team on Sankammana Salu from 4 am to 5 am; B.G. Pura Kumar and team will render Siddappaji Salu from 5 am to 6 am; Concluding song will be held after 6 am onwards.

An expected 300 to 400 artistes will be participating in this event.