Fake signature for site allotment: Ex-MUDA Secretary files plaint

November 8, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) continues to grapple with a series of irregularities and allegations involving officials, land speculators and intermediaries.

In the most recent incident, a former MUDA Secretary, a woman, has filed a complaint with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. K.V. Rajendra, who also serves as the Chairman of MUDA. She alleges that her signature was forged in connection with the allotment of a residential site in Kuppalur Third Stage.

S. Kusumakumari, a KAS officer who previously held the position of MUDA Secretary, lodged her complaint with the DC, stating that she served as MUDA Secretary before her transfer, and the current Secretary is G.D. Shekar.

Kusumakumari explains, “I have challenged my premature transfer in Court and am awaiting the Court’s verdict. In the meantime, two MUDA employees, M.S. Nandeesh and Gurudutt, sent a file through a ‘D’ Group employee named Ravi to my residential quarters, requesting that I sign the document. This file was related to Mahadeva Nayaka of MUDA Zone-1 and pertained to Survey Nos. 96 and 96-A of Kuppalur Third Stage. However, I returned the file, indicating that the incumbent Secretary, G.D. Shekar, should sign it, not me.”

Kusumakumari has photographic evidence of the file sent to her, showing that the incumbent Secretary, G.D. Shekar, was supposed to sign in Paragraph 87. However, it has come to light that a forged signature bearing her name was later placed in that location. Upon discovering this, she promptly informed MUDA Commissioner G.T. Dinesh Kumar over the phone and filed a written complaint on Oct. 5.

In her complaint to the DC, Kusumakumari also requests that the DC direct the MUDA Commissioner to swiftly identify the individual responsible for forging her signature and take immediate action against MUDA employees Nandeesh and Gurudatt.

She expressed concerns that the duo may attempt to destroy evidence. She further emphasised that the file in question relates to the allocation of an alternative site and may involve vested interests.

DC Dr. Rajendra orders MUDA Commissioner to probe

I have received the complaint of former MUDA Secretary S. Kusumakumari and have asked MUDA Commissioner to investigate and submit a comprehensive report, along with records. Action will be taken based on the recommendations of the report. There are many such complaints and issues on site allocation. I will call for an exclusive meeting to discuss these and will issue suitable directions, said Dr. K.V. Rajendra, Deputy Commissioner, Mysuru.