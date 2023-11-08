Play on Veer Savarkar staged to full house

November 8, 2023

By K.B. Ganapathy

Mysore/Mysuru: The much-anticipated play on one of our controversial freedom fighters Veer Savarkar was staged to a full house at Karnataka Kalamandira in city last evening.

The play ‘Karineera Veera,’ an allusion to his 13 years of incarceration at the dreaded prison in Andaman Islands known as ‘Cellular Jail,’ narrates Veer Savarkar’s struggle for freedom of his country from the time he went to London to become a Barrister till his last days after independence.

The play was produced by Savarkar Pratishtana, Mysuru and was written and directed by former Director of Rangayana, Mysuru, Addanda C. Cariappa, the well-known playwright, stage director and an actor who was trained at the famous Ninasam Theatre Institute founded by the Magsaysay Award winner K.V. Subbanna, in Shivamogga.

Today (Nov. 8) is the last day of the play at Kalamandira in Mysuru. Show begins at 6 pm and the entry fee is Rs. 100.

This Kannada play, Karineera Veera, scheduled to be staged all over Karnataka, will move to Ramanagara tomorrow, according to the play’s Director Addanda Cariappa.