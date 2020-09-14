Bal Bhavan revival plan on cards

September 14, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Finally there is some good news for children who want to play at Jawahar Bal Bhavan that is now a dead and desolate. Set up in 1977, now, one can see the depressing and tall concrete structures full of weeds and wild growth. This was once a one-stop destination for children’s amusement.

In a visit to the forlorn place this morning, Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) Chairman H.V. Rajeev directed the officials to prepare an action plan to revive the Bal Bhavan. Incidentally, 2016, MUDA officials took up the responsibility of revamping Bal Bhavan and also got a grant of Rs. 5 crore from the Government to carry out renovation works.

Sadly, nothing moved on the ground though a grand plan was made to construct an amusement park, swimming pool, toilets, gaming facilities, open air theatre with make-up rooms on either sides of the theatre, seating areas for kids, a sprawling multi-purpose building and two canteens and an ice-cream parlour.

Rajeev visited the Bal Bhavan along with Bal Bhavan Society Chairperson Chikkamma Basavaraju and officials. He had a look at the rusting toy train, abandoned artificial boating facility, railway track and the buildings that are lying unused with full of wild weed growth.

Later speaking to reporters, Rajeev said that the Bal Bhavan land belonged to MUDA as the erstwhile City Improvement Trust Board (CITB), now MUDA, had granted the land on a 30-year lease to Bal Bhavan (managed by Women and Child Welfare Department) in 1977. But after the expiry of the lease in 2007, MUDA had asked the Bal Bhavan to renew the lease which was not done.

Asking Chikkamma Basavaraju to take measures to renew the lease and to prepare an action plan for comprehensive development of Bal Bhavan, Rajeev said it was disappointing to see the abandoned place and dilapidated structures that have been neglected for years.

Asserting that he would discuss the issue of renewal of land with MUDA members if Bal Bhavan comes up with a lease renewal proposal, he observed that Bal Bhavan can be best developed using latest technology for which Bal Bhavan must come up with an action plan on building an amusement park and development of artificial boating, toy train and such other amusement activities for children.

Bal Bhavan Manager Krishnamurthy told Rajeev that MUDA had released Rs. 5 crore for construction of halls meant to be used for children’s birthdays, school functions and such other programmes and a children’s open theatre. But for some reason, the buildings have remained incomplete, thus making them useless at present.

The MUDA Chairman said that he will look into the matter and take necessary steps for the completion of the buildings. Krishnamurthy further said that the running of toy train stopped in 2016 and with it, Bal Bhavan lost its chief source of revenue.