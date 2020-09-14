Breakthrough in Mandya priests’ murder case; three dacoits arrested

September 14, 2020

Police open fire at holed up accused in self-defence forcing them to surrender

Mandya: In a major breakthrough, Mandya Police arrested three persons allegedly involved in the murder of three priests of Sri Arkeshwara Swamy Temple — managed by Muzrai Department — at Guttalu village of Mandya taluk on the night of Sept. 10. The arrests were made in a filmy style after the Police opened fire at the accused as the Police were attacked with stones and knives.

It was a murder for gain and the priests paid with their lives protecting the temple hundis (offerings boxes). After killing the three priests, the accused had looted the hundis and all the currency notes were taken away while the coins were left behind. The arrested are Viji of Andhra Pradesh, Manja of Thoppanahalli village and Gandhi of Arekal Doddi.

The victims are Ganesh (55), Prakash (57) and Anand (40), residents of Arkeshwara Nagar. The trio was serving as priests and also as security personnel of the 12th Century Chola period Temple that is managed by Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowment (Muzrai) Department.

Mandya SP K. Parashuram had formed five teams to nab the accused as it was a sensational case. Maddur Rural Police Circle Inspector N.V. Mahesh and Mandya East Sub-Inspector Sharath Kumar, who were leading one of the Police teams, came to know about the hideout of the accused and Sharath Kumar received information that the accused were trying to move from their hideout to a different place.

Sharath Kumar and team, who reached the hideout of the accused, tried to arrest them during which the accused attacked the Police team with stones and knives. Though Sharath fired shots in the air as a warning to the accused, the accused still tried to attack the Police, forcing the Police to fire on the three accused in self-defence. The three accused were shot in the legs and were subsequently arrested.

SI Sharath Kumar and Policemen Anil Kumar and Krishna Kumar too have been injured. They were provided first aid at Maddur Taluk Hospital and were later shifted to the District Hospital for further treatment.

The three injured accused too were provided first aid at the Taluk Hospital and have been shifted to the District Hospital.

SP Parashuram visited the spot of the shootout and inspected the place and later visited the Hospital where the Police personnel are undergoing treatment. He enquired about their health, instilled confidence in them and appreciated their efforts to nab the accused and solve the case within a short span of time.