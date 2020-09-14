Vishnu Memorial: Foundation stone to be laid tomorrow

September 14, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Tomorrow will be a Red Letter Day for millions of Dr. Vishnuvardhan’s fans as after an eleven-year delay, the foundation stone for a befitting memorial for the late actor will be laid at Halalu village in Kasaba Hobli near Udbur on Manandavadi Road.

The State Government has sanctioned 6.5 acres of land and hectic preparations are on for the ceremony. Though it will be a low-key affair as only select guests have been invited, the event per se comes as a relief to the fans who are eagerly awaiting for a memorial for their ‘Sahasa Simha.’ Vishnuvardhan’s birthday falls on Sept. 18 and the actor died on Dec. 30, 2009.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa will virtually lay the foundation stone from Bengaluru after 10.30 am while the late actor’s family members and select guests will be present at the memorial site.

The ground for the memorial has been cleaned and readied for tomorrow’s ceremony with earth movers levelling the land.

Dr. Bharathi Vishnuvardhan, the late actor’s wife told Star of Mysore that she was happy that the memorial is becoming a reality after eleven years.

“His fans have been waiting for this day and it is a matter of great relief. We have only invited select guests and I appeal to his fans not to come to the venue as there is COVID contagion. Health is wealth and people must watch out as this is a crucial time. Fans can also come to the memorial after the pandemic is over,” she said.

Thanking the State Government for its support and especially CM Yediyurappa, the noted actress said that Yediyurappa had taken special interest in the memorial and has consented to virtually lay the foundation stone.

She clarified that though the family and architects have prepared the blueprint for the memorial and its components, no decision has been taken on Vishnu statue.

“The memorial must be of use to everyone including common man, artistes and film industry aspirants. Our main intention is this. People and Vishnu’s fans can relive his memory at the memorial. Rest of the works will be decided as and when the memorial construction is in progress,” she said.

Three matinee idols ruled the Kannada film industry called Sandalwood for many decades — Dr. Rajkumar, Dr. Vishnuvardhan and Ambarish. While Rajkumar has a memorial built at Kanteerava Studios in Bengaluru, Ambarish’s memorial is set to come up at Kanteerava Studios.

There was a lot of debate over where to construct a memorial for Vishnuvardhan who was equally popular and mesmerised the Kannada audience with his talent. In fact Vishnu was known as the ‘Rajesh Khanna of Sandalwood.’

Vishnu’s memorial was initially planned at Abhiman Studio in Uttarahalli, Bengaluru, where the actor was cremated and later the Government allocated alternative land at Mylasandra in Kengeri.

However, due to tussle over land, Bharathi Vishnuvardhan decided to shift the memorial to Mysuru, Vishnuvardhan’s native place. The Government agreed and allotted land near Udbur Gate where the foundation stone will be laid tomorrow.