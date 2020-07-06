Foundation stone for Vishnu Memorial at Halalu village in August

July 6, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: A memorial for late actor “Sahasa Simha” Dr. Vishnuvardhan in Mysuru will finally be a reality and the foundation stone will be laid in August. In July last year, Dr. Vishnuvardhan’s wife Bharathi Vishnuvardhan performed Bhoomi Puja at Halalu village, Kasaba Hobli near Udbur on Manandawadi Road where the State Government has sanctioned 6.5 acres of land.

Vishnuvardhan is a part of the triumvirate of Kannada cinema along with Dr. Rajkumar and Ambarish and his family and fans were frustrated with the delay by the Government in building the Memorial. The actor died on Dec. 30, 2009 and Mysuru is his native. Dr. Vishnuvardhan had carved a niche in Kannada cinema by donning various roles in over 200 films.

Though the Bhoomi Puja was performed last year, the project had been on the backburner due to some legal hurdles. Thanks to continued efforts of Dr. Bharathi Vishnuvardhan and son-in-law Anirudh, the Memorial will be a reality in Mysuru.

The blueprint of Vishnu Memorial.

Bharathi reacts

Elated about this development, Bharathi Vishnuvardhan told reporters that a detailed plan of action has been chalked out and a blueprint has been prepared on the contents, display and sections of the Memorial. “It will be completely about the film industry and will be of use for everyone. People and Vishnu’s fans can relive his memory at the Memorial,” she said.

The Memorial was initially planned at Abhiman Studio in Uttarahalli, Bengaluru, where the actor was cremated. Later the Government allocated alternative land at Mylasandra in Kengeri. This piece of land too got embroiled in a controversy as it came under the buffer zone of Turahalli forest.

Due to tussle over land, Bharathi Vishnuvardhan decided to shift the Memorial to Mysuru. The Government agreed and land on Survey Number 8 near Udbur Gate was sanctioned. Even this land was not free from legal tangles and finally the hurdles were cleared by the Karnataka High Court.

Out of the 6.5 acre plot, 5 acres will be reserved exclusively for Vishnu Memorial. His Samadhi will be constructed in 2 acres. There is also a proposal to construct a 16-feet statue of the legendary actor.

A borewell that has been sunk at the Memorial site.

Rs. 11-crore project

The Memorial, which will be built at a cost of Rs.11 crore, would also have a museum to showcase articles used by the actor such as his cap and bracelet, a Yoga and Dhyana Mandira as well as a training institute for upcoming artistes. The Memorial will have a centre just like the Film and Television Institute of India, Pune and there will be a dedicated space that will be a platform to train the next generation.

Two borewells have already been sunk at the site and volunteers have planted tree saplings. Mysuru District Minister S.T. Somashekar has assured to extend all possible support so that the Memorial will be constructed and completed as early as possible. The construction works will be taken up by Dr. Vishnuvardhan Pratishtana Trust.

The fenced Memorial site at Halalu village, Kasaba Hobli near Udbur on Manandawadi Road.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, former Corporator and Vishnu Sena Samithi President M.D. Parthasarathy said, “One or the other problems cropped up for setting up of the Memorial. Now, all our efforts have paid off. Bharathi Vishnuvardhan is speaking to other senior film personalities to decide on what else could be done at this Memorial.”