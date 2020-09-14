Pandemic haunts Policemen too in their line of duty

September 14, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Four Police personnel have succumbed to COVID-19 in Mysuru district so far, and as many as 145 personnel are under treatment.

Coronavirus has not spared Cops who are doing duty day and night protecting lives and property of citizens.

They are on duty everywhere, be it lockdown or no lockdown, risking their own lives and the lives of their loved ones.

In the process, as many as 607 persons had tested positive in Mysuru district of which 462 of them have recovered and the rest are under treatment.

Among 607 Police personnel, 109 belonged to Reserve Police, 35 from Karnataka Police Academy, 6 from Railway Protection Force, 17 from Mounted Police, 254 from City Police, 3 each from Police Training School, Karnataka State Industrial Security Force and Anti-Corruption Bureau and 177 from the District Police.

Relatives affected

Even 83 relatives of the Cops reported Corona positive out of which 61 have recovered and 21 are under treatment. One person has succumbed.

The dead included personnel belonged to various Police Stations. Exclusive COVID Centres have been opened at Vikram Hospital and District Hospital to treat the Cops. As many as 2,700 Police personnel have undergone virus tests so far.

Take treatment happily

Have you tested Corona positive? Don’t worry. Take treatment happily. Wearing face mask and maintaining social distance is compulsory. Don’t go out unless it is necessary as it will increase the chances of contracting the epidemic. As far as possible, stay away from the children and the aged. Have good food and exercise daily. – Dr. Chandragupta, City Police Commissioner Kashaya won’t drive away Corona