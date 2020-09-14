People care two hoots about COVID guidelines; cases spike

September 14, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: With no signs of COVID-19 pandemic abating as yet even six months after the outbreak, people seem to care little for following the norms set out by the Government for containing the deadly virus.

As people tend to ignore norms such as wearing of face masks, maintaining physical distance and use of hand sanitisers, it is no wonder that of late, Mysuru district has been recording on an average of 600 positive cases and at least ten deaths per day.

Although the Government has relaxed lockdown regulations gradually and with Unlock 4.0 in place, people seem to have taken COVID-19 precautions such as wearing face masks, maintenance of physical distancing and avoiding large gatherings, lightly.

Although the Karnataka Government has issued guidelines on following COVID-19 precautionary and safety measures, it is business as usual at market places with people caring little for following safety norms. This is more so at market places, commercial establishments, malls, supermarkets and such other business places where people gather in large numbers.

Although safety measures were followed in the initial days of lockdown relaxations, the rules seem to have been given a go by with days passing by. People can be seen standing close to each other at shops, provision stores, textile and garment shops, vegetable markets and kirana stores etc., thus putting at risk their own health. The situation is no different at hotels, bars and restaurants and wine shops.

Although many people wear masks, they are not worn in a proper manner thus defeating the very purpose of wearing them. Most people tend to lower down their face masks, risking their own safety. Overall, it can be said that utter negligence of people in following the Government guidelines on safety and precautionary measures for stopping the spread of the contagion, has played a vital role in the rising number of COVID-19 infections.

With the number of infections rising alarmingly, the District Administration must enforce stern measures to ensure people strictly adhere to safety measures to check the spread of the virus.

MCC Health Officer Dr. D.G. Nagaraj told Star of Mysore that traders should keep hand sanitisers at their business places, ensure physical distancing among their customers and making face masks mandatory.

Stating that the MCC has launched a drive for penalising (Rs.200) people who are found not wearing mask at public places, he said that the drive will be intensified and people, apart from being penalised, will be warned against non-compliance of COVID-19 measures at public places.

Deputy Commissioner B. Sharat said that it is mandatory for everyone to follow Government guidelines in containing COVID-19. Pointing out that it is important that people follow norms such as wearing of face mask and maintenance of physical distancing at work and business spots, he said that the District Administration was contemplating to issue notices to traders and other businessmen who ignore Government guidelines.