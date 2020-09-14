Chamundi Hill Temple to be closed for devotees on Sept. 17

September 14, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Due to Mahalaya Amavasya on Sept. 17, the Chamundeshwari Temple atop Chamudi Hill will remain closed for devotees on that date. Similarly, the famous Srikanteshwara Temple in Nanjangud town will also be shut for devotees on Sept. 17.

M.M. Hills Temple closed for three days from Sept. 16

With devotees likely to throng M.M. Hills Temple for Mahalaya Amavasya, Chamarajanagar Deputy Commissioner Dr. M.R. Ravi has ordered closure of the Hill Temple in Hanur taluk of the district for three days from Sept. 16 to 18 as a COVID-19 precautionary measure.

The DC said that the Temple would be closed as it would be very difficult to maintain COVID-19 safety measures with devotees likely to flock the Hill Temple in big numbers for Mahalaya Amavasya, during which special pujas will be performed to the deity.

Regular ‘sevas’ resume at Kukke Temple

With the Government announcing more relaxations in Unlock 4.0, regular ‘sevas’ and services have resumed at the famed Kukke Subramanya Temple in Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada district.

The Temple Executive Officer Ravindra told Star of Mysore that following Government directions, daily ‘sevas’ and services such as Sarpa Samskara and Naga Prathishte have resumed and devotees can avail the services.

Pointing out that 30 receipts will be issued each for Sarpa Samskara and Naga Prathishte every day, he said that 60 receipts will be issued in two shifts (30 each) for Ashlesha Bali Seva to take place every morning.

Ravindra further said that, however, Sarpa Samskara Seva will take place only for those devotees who have reserved for it earlier and no fresh registrations will be made for this particular seva. He also clarified that there will be no Ashlesha Bali Seva in the evenings.

Continuing, he said that the devotees attending Sarpa Samskara alone will be allowed to stay at Kukke Subramanya for two days and devotees taking part in all other sevas will be allowed a one-day stay. Also, ‘Prasadam’ will be distributed only to those performing sevas, he added.