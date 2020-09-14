September 14, 2020

Discovery Channel to telecast actor Akshay Kumar’s Bandipur episode tonight

Bandipur: Bollywood star Akshay Kumar will be seen in a special episode of Into The Wild With Bear Grylls tonight. The episode was shot in January across Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka. The actor has been sharing sneak peeks of the thrilling adventure on social media.

Besides some risk-taking stunts and travelling across a jungle, Bear Grylls and Akshay Kumar will also be seen sharing a warm camaraderie and opening up about their lives and struggles.

The episode will be aired tonight at 8 on Discovery Channel.