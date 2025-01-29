Structure was weak, so demolition was underway: MLA K. Harishgowda

January 29, 2025

Mysuru: Chamaraja MLA K. Harishgowda said, initially there were plans to renovate the building of Maharani’s Science College for Women, but following the recommendations of Karnataka Housing Board (KHB) engineers and other engineering experts, who assessed the strength of the building and suggested to raze the same, the works had been launched to bring down the building.

Speaking to media persons at the mishap site yesterday, MLA Harishgowda said, the Chief Minister during his recent visit to the city, had performed the ground- breaking ceremony for the works. The works were on since the past four days and the equipment from Chemistry Laboratory and other articles were being shifted to another place.

The roof has collapsed during the works and a portion of the same building had collapsed over two years ago. Hence, no such activities were conducted in this part of the building, with nobody daring to venture near the collapsed portion of the building.

The work order pertaining to the construction of new building had been issued and Chandru, a contractor from Star Infrastructures had been awarded the contract.

Action will be taken in case of any lapse: DC

Meanwhile, Mysuru Deputy Commissioner (DC) G. Lakshmikanth Reddy has assured to take action, if anybody is found at fault in relation to the incident.

Speaking to media persons during the rescue operation, the DC said that the failure of whoever involved in the works, irrespective of engineers and the contractor, will be taken into account. The State Government has sanctioned funds to raze and rebuild the new building of Maharani’s Science College for Women.

It’s contractor’s failure: MLC

MLC Vivekananda has attributed the incident to the total failure of the contractor in executing the works that has led to the collapse of the College building roof.

“Instead of deploying machinery, they have involved labourers in dismantling the already dilapidated building, which was bound to fall anytime. Hence, the contractor has to own the failure and visit the spot at the earliest,” demanded the MLC.

Meanwhile, the general public have also pointed at how the authorities concerned failed to make apt use of technology in razing the building with all the safety measures.