Bhajans mark Ramotsava celebrations

Dr. Tulasi Ramachandra and troupe rendering Bhajans at Ganapati Temple in Ramakrishnanagar last evening as part of the ongoing Ramotsava programme organised by Sri Ganapati Seva Mandali Trust, Ramakrishnanagar.
Dr. Tulasi Ramachandra and troupe rendering Bhajans at Ganapati Temple in Ramakrishnanagar last evening as part of the ongoing Ramotsava programme organised by Sri Ganapati Seva Mandali Trust, Ramakrishnanagar.
Ramanavami has been celebrated for decades in premises such as this Temple, by singing the kirtanas of that best devotee of Rama in history-Saint Thyagaraja. He has composed shorter and sweeter kirtanas, describing the greatness of Rama. Nothing remotely comes nearer to them in grandeur.