Bharatiya Jain Sanghatana felicitates social volunteers

December 20, 2025

Urges to create awareness on control over lavish expenditure

Mysore/Mysuru: Bharatiya Jain Sanghatana (BJS), Mysuru Chapter, felicitated 8 social volunteers for their outstanding services and contributions in city on Dec. 17 to mark International Volunteers Day.

Those feted are Charter President of the Chapter Ashok Salecha and Charter Secretary Kanthilal Jain for their contributions in conducting training programmes for empowering youths; Prakash Srisrimaal for organising various seminars on empowerment of girls; Prakash Gulecha for organising Smart Girl Programme at various institutions; Vimal Pitliya for his dedicated services towards organising empowerment of couple training programme and services during COVID; Praveen Lunkar for services towards Lake rejuvenation and organising TOT programme; Sukhraj Vinayakiya for his contribution towards Smart Girls training programmes and Nisha Jain for her dedicated services in association with Minorities Department.

The programme commenced with chanting of Navakar Mahamantra. Chapter President Rajan Baghmar welcomed.

General Secretary B.K. Deepak Kumar Jain presented the report of BJS activities. Vice-Presidents Nemichand Barola and Amit Chouhan, Secretaries Rajendra Desarla, Navaratanmal Pitaliya and Sunil Patva, Treasurer Manohar Sankhala, Ladies Wing Chairperson Sharmila Dhoka, Vice-Chairperson Santosh Salecha, Secretary Seema Bohra, Seema Pitaliya and Youth Wing Chairperson Koushik Rathore honoured the volunteers.

Deepak Kumar Jain proposed a vote of thanks.