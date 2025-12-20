Bharatiya Jain Sanghatana felicitates social volunteers
News

Bharatiya Jain Sanghatana felicitates social volunteers

December 20, 2025

Urges to create awareness on control over lavish expenditure

Mysore/Mysuru: Bharatiya Jain Sanghatana (BJS), Mysuru Chapter, felicitated 8 social volunteers for their outstanding services and contributions in city on Dec. 17 to mark International Volunteers Day.

Those feted are Charter President of the Chapter Ashok Salecha and Charter Secretary Kanthilal Jain for their contributions in conducting training programmes for empowering youths; Prakash Srisrimaal for organising various seminars on empowerment of girls; Prakash Gulecha for organising Smart Girl Programme at various institutions;  Vimal Pitliya for his dedicated services towards organising empowerment of couple training programme and services during COVID;  Praveen Lunkar for services towards Lake rejuvenation and organising TOT programme;  Sukhraj Vinayakiya for his contribution towards Smart Girls training programmes and Nisha Jain for her dedicated services in association with Minorities Department.

The programme commenced with chanting of Navakar Mahamantra. Chapter President Rajan Baghmar welcomed.

General Secretary B.K. Deepak Kumar Jain presented the report of BJS activities. Vice-Presidents Nemichand Barola and Amit Chouhan, Secretaries Rajendra Desarla, Navaratanmal Pitaliya and Sunil Patva, Treasurer Manohar Sankhala, Ladies Wing Chairperson Sharmila Dhoka, Vice-Chairperson Santosh Salecha, Secretary Seema Bohra, Seema Pitaliya and Youth Wing Chairperson Koushik Rathore honoured the volunteers.

Deepak Kumar Jain proposed a vote of thanks.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching