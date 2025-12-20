Fire mishap: Driver saves lives of 41 passengers

December 20, 2025

Nanjangud: Alert bus driver of Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has saved the lives of 41 passengers on board, as the bus caught fire near Hosahalli gate in Nanjangud taluk, on Mysuru-Ooty National Highway yesterday.

The bus (KL-15 A-2444) was going to Kerala from Mysuru, when a spark was noticed in the bus, due to a technical snag, at about 3 am. The driver stopped the vehicle and woke up the passengers, who were deep asleep. As the passengers alighted from the bus, fire engulfed the vehicle, that was gutted in no time. By the time fire tenders reached the spot, the vehicle had suffered significant damage.

The driver and conductor made alternative arrangement for the passengers, to resume their journey.

Nanjangud Traffic Police have registered a case.