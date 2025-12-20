Alert Staff…

December 20, 2025

Station Master’s presence of mind: Miraculous escape for traveller

Pandavapura: Abhijit Singh, Station Master at Pandavapura Railway Station of South Western Railways (SWR), Mysuru Division, displayed exemplary alertness and presence of mind by saving the life of a passenger on Dec. 13.

Train No. 16219 was halting at the Station, a passenger named Shivaraju Katteri, aged 55 years of Pandavapura taluk, slipped while attempting to board the moving train and fell into a life-threatening situation. Abhijit Singh immediately rushed to his help and through swift and courageous action, rescued the passenger and prevented a serious mishap. The passenger was subsequently provided assistance and was found to be safe.

SWR General Manager Mukul Saran Mathur has commended Abhijit Singh who showed exemplary presence of mind in averting the loss of life, states a press release.