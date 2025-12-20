Mobile Health Clinics see good run in Mysuru

December 20, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Mobile Health Clinics launched by the Labour Department have received a positive response from workers across Mysuru. Four mobile clinics deployed under the initiative are being widely utilised by workers to address their health needs. According to the Labour Department, nearly six lakh people, including 1,48,536 registered workers and their family members, have availed themselves of the facility.

The State Government had announced the deployment of 100 mobile health vehicles across 31 districts during 2022–23. As part of the programme, Mysuru district was allotted four mobile clinics, benefiting workers registered with the Karnataka Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board.

Officials said that around 3,500 beneficiaries utilised the services in November alone. Of the four clinics, two have been allotted to the Mysuru urban and rural areas. One clinic serves T. Narasipur, Nanjangud and H.D. Kote taluks, another covers K.R. Nagar, Hunsur and Periyapatna. One more clinic deals exclusively with construction workers.

Each clinic has a medical officer, two nurses, a pharmacist, a laboratory technician and a driver. The is stationed at one location from 10 am to noon and then moves to another location, operating for a minimum of four hours daily.

Route maps in advance

Route maps are prepared 15 days in advance and circulated to ward offices, taluk and village panchayats, hoblis and labour associations to ensure maximum outreach. Beneficiaries are required to produce identity cards issued by the Welfare Board to access the services.

The mobile clinics are equipped with five laboratory instruments capable of conducting 25 types of diagnostic tests, including biochemistry analysis, ESR, urine analysis and haemoglobin estimation. 37 medical devices are also available.

The Labour Department is also providing ambulance services for workers during emergencies, and workers are being provided with the necessary surgical intervention.

The clinics address a wide range of health issues, including post-natal care, pregnancy-related complications, child and adolescent health, dehydration, fever, anaemia, epilepsy, eye and dental ailments, de-addiction, mental health issues, tuberculosis, HIV/AIDS, leprosy, malaria, filariasis and organ-related disorders.

“Vehicles are equipped with facilities to conduct more than 20 tests along with OPD treatment. Medicines are also being provided,” said Chethan, District Labour Officer.