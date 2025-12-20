Sringeri Mutt Seer accorded warm welcome in Mysuru
December 20, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Sringeri Sharada Mutt Junior Pontiff Sri Vidhushekhara Bharati Swamiji, who arrived in city yesterday to take part in the ‘Stuti Shankara – Stotra Mahasamarpane’ programme organised as part of the Golden Jubilee (50 years) celebrations of Sringeri Sharada Mutt Seer Sri Bharati Tirtha Swamiji’s ‘Sanyasa Sweekara’ (Celibacy) at Mysore Palace premises at 4 pm this evening (Dec. 20), was accorded a warm and devotional welcome from the public.

Prior to the arrival of the Seer at Shankar Mutt in Agrahara, Sri Vidhushekhara Bharati Swamiji was given a ceremonial welcome in front of Hosmutt by Sri Shankara Bharati Swamiji, Sri Brahmananda Bharati Swamiji and several others. Later, the Seer marched in a procession to Sharada Mandir, where he performed Puja and delivered a short discourse. The Seer stayed overnight at Shankar Mutt.

Former MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev, Akhila Karnataka Brahmana Mahasabha Mysuru Unit President D.T. Prakash, Shankar Mutt Secretary Ramachandra, Shashikala Kumar, Kalavathi Venkatesh, members of women Bhajana Mandalis and others took part in the procession.

‘Stuti Shankara’ at Palace premises

Thousands of people are expected to take part in ‘Stuti Shankara – Stotra Mahasamarpane’  to be held at Mysore Palace premises at 4 pm today.

The Kalyanavrushti Mahabhiyana Stotra Samarpana programme, captioned as ’Suvarna Bharati,’ features recitation of Kalyanavrushtistava scripted by Shankaracharya, Shiva Panchakshara Nakshatramala and Lakshminarasimhakarunarasa stotras, by thousands of members of women Bhajana Mandalis and the public.

Sri Vidhushekhara Bharati Swamiji, K.R. Nagar Yedatore Yoganandeshwara Saraswathi Mutt Seer Sri Shankara Bharati Swamiji and Sri Brahmananda Bharati Swamiji, Erstwhile Mysore Royal Family Member Pramoda Devi Wadiyar and Royal Family Titular Head and Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Wadiyar will take part.

On account of the programme, the Mysore Palace is closed for visitors from 2 pm to 5.30 pm today, according to the Mysore Palace Board authorities.

‘Guruvandana’ and Book release

‘Guruvandana’ and book release programme have been organised at Oriental Research Institute (ORI) located at Kautilya Circle on Krishnaraja Boulevard at 9.30 am on Dec. 22.

Sringeri Sharada Mutt Seer Sri Vidhushekhara Bharati Swamiji will grace the occasion.

University of Mysore (UoM) Vice-Chancellor Prof. N.K. Lokanath will preside. Former MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev will be the chief guest.

