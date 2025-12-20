Amid opposition from BJP, JD(S): Hate Speech Bill passed in Legislative Council

December 20, 2025

Belagavi: A day after the Hate Speech Bill was passed by Karnataka Legislative Assembly, the Bill was also passed by Karnataka Legislative Council yesterday amid strong protest from Opposition parties BJP and JD(S), terming it as “draconian”, “direct attack on free speech” and “dangerous tool for political vendetta.”

The Karnataka Hate Speech and Hate Crimes (Prevention) Bill, tabled by Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwar, was put to vote, amid protests from Opposition members from the Well of the House. The Opposition demanded that the Bill be withdrawn, alleging that the proposed Legislation will lead to “police state”, and “undeclared emergency”, where even criticism can be considered as hate speech.

He said that the Bill proposes a jail term of one year, extendable up to seven with a fine of Rs. 50,000 for a hate crime. For repeated offences, maximum imprisonment will be 7 years with a fine of Rs. 1 lakh.

Shobha writes to Governor Gehlot

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and Labour and Employment, Shobha Karandlaje has written to Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, urging him to withhold assent to the controversial Karnataka Hate Speech and Hate Crimes (Prevention and Control) Bill, 2025, citing several shortcomings in the proposed Legislation.

“The Hate Speech and Hate Crimes (Prevention) Bill, 2025, hands the State sweeping authority to silence opposition voices, restrain the media and intimidate the citizens who defend Karnataka’s land, language and Dharma.”

“This isn’t a Hate Speech Prevention Bill, it’s rather a Bill that prevents the right to Speech,” she stated.

“I have written to the Hon’ble Governor of Karnataka, drawing attention to provisions of the Karnataka Hate Speech and Hate Crimes (Prevention) Bill, 2025 that are vague, overbroad and susceptible to misuse and seeking withholding of assent and reservation of the Bill for Presidential consideration under Article 200. Will not let Congress turn the law into a tool to choke free speech and democratic dissent,” she added.