Home Minister holds Crime Review Meet

November 25, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: The rise in crime rates — particularly cybercrimes — and the overall Law and Order situation in Mysuru were the key focus areas at the Crime Review Meeting chaired by Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwar in city this morning. The Minister, who was on a private visit, convened the meeting at the Conference Hall of the City Police Commissioner’s Office in Nazarbad.

City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar made a detailed PowerPoint Presentation outlining crime trends, detection rates, staff strength across Police Stations, the functioning of the newly formed Udayagiri North and South Police Stations, the status of pending cases and recent rowdy-sheeter parades.

Following the presentation, Dr. Parameshwar expressed concern over the alarming rise in cybercrime cases across the State, with victims losing crores of rupees. He stressed that the Police must stay alert, act swiftly in coordination with banks and prevent fraudulent transfers in real time to provide timely relief to victims. He also emphasised the need for strong public awareness campaigns to protect citizens from online fraudsters.

‘Nip protests in the bud’

The Minister advised Police officers to defuse protests even before they take shape by holding prior discussions with organisations planning agitations.

He said that understanding the motives behind such gatherings and addressing grievances early would help avert situations that threaten public order.

Dr. Parameshwar also instructed officials to safeguard statues in public places and ensure that CCTV cameras across the city function effectively, adding that he had already communicated these directions to the DG&IGP, who will be holding a crime review meet later today.

Special drives explained

Commissioner Seema Latkar elaborated on special drives conducted to curb anti-social elements, including intensified night patrolling following dacoity and theft cases, and increasing Police visibility in public spaces with available manpower.

She also highlighted recent operations aimed at clearing footpath encroachments to ease traffic congestion in coordination with Local Bodies, thereby ensuring safe pedestrian movement.

“The city has a population of 12 lakh and nearly the same number of vehicles, yet we are doing our best to address traffic snarls,” the City Top Cop noted. On maintaining Law and Order, Latkar said that Special Branch Constables are being deployed to discreetly monitor sensitive meetings and unlawful gatherings to enable timely preventive action.

The meeting was attended by DIG (Southern Range) Dr. M.B. Boralingaiah, Mysuru SP N. Vishnuvardhana, DCP (Law & Order) R.N. Bindu Mani, DCP (Crime & Traffic) K.S. Sundar Raj, and all ACPs of city subdivisions.

Later, he visited the Karnataka Armed Reserve Police (Mounted Police Wing) Office and inspected musical instruments displayed by the Police Band, which will soon be shifted to the renovated Band House, formerly City Police Commissioner’s Office.