Dr. Parameshwar pops in, rattles Nazarbad Cops

November 25, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwar paid a surprise visit to Nazarbad Police Station this afternoon, catching the personnel off guard. The visit left officers and staff momentarily rattled as they scrambled to respond to the sudden inspection.

After inspecting the KARP Mounted Police Wing located nearby, he drove to the Station located at Shantaveri Gopalagowda Circle. Dr. Parameshwar walked straight into the premises and headed upstairs to the record room on the first floor.

There, he examined a range of crucial documents — crime statistics, action taken reports, documentation of recent cases, and other operational records maintained by the station.

His surprise walkthrough triggered a flurry of activity, with staff rushing to ensure files and registers were in order. Nazarbad Station Inspector Mahadevaswamy was present during the Minister’s inspection.