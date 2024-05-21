Police Commissioner asks subordinates to be active for curbing crimes

May 21, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: As the vote counting day (Jun.4) of the Lok Sabha polls draws near, City Police Commissioner B. Ramesh has asked his Subordinate Police officers to be active in curbing crimes and anti-social activities in the city.

Addressing a meeting of Police Officers following a direction from the DG and IGP in the wake of Neha Hiremath and Anjali Ambigera brutal murders at Hubballi, at his office in Nazarbad here yesterday, B. Ramesh said the Police officers must carryout regular day and night beats besides patrolling for maintenance of Law and Order and prevention of crimes in their respective areas.

Stressing on the need for gathering intelligence inputs regarding anti-social activities, plots, meetings etc., he directed the Policemen to be extra vigilant in sensitive areas and around bars and restaurants, clubs etc.,

Noting that lakhs of tourists from across the country and globe will visit Mysuru every year, he stressed on the need for regulating traffic and thus ensuring free vehicle movement.

Directing the police personnel to suitably guide the tourists, he called for people friendly policing.

DCPs M.Muthuraj (Law and Order) and S.Jahnavi (Crime and Traffic), ACPs S.G. Gajendra Prasad, Ramesh Kumar, Sudhakar, Sandesh Kumar and Parashuramappa and Inspectors of all City Police stations were present.