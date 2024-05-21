Hootagalli CMC draws bigger plan to handle waste

May 21, 2024

KIADB requisitioned to allot 10-acre land; daily 25 tonnes of solid waste generated in Hootagalli CMC limits

Mysore/Mysuru: With the surge in amount of waste generated on a daily basis in its jurisdiction, Hootagalli City Municipal Council (CMC) has a bigger plan to handle the waste from various sources like residential and industrial areas along with building debris.

The Hootagalli CMC authorities have submitted a proposal to Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) seeking allotment of 10 acres of land in the industrial area to set up a waste management unit to handle solid waste generated in its limits.

What acted as a spur for Hootagalli CMC authorities to prepare a proposal is the less marks secured in Swachh Survekshan Survey conducted by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, especially in the category of collection and disposal of waste effectively.

In this wake, Hootagalli CMC Commissioner B.N. Chandrashekar has written to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of KIADB on May 15 this year to allot 10 acres of land to establish a waste management unit. Currently, the CMC which was upgraded in 2021, has a two-acre land (Site No. 29-P3) purchased at a discount rate in Koorgalli Industrial Area to dispose the waste collected from residential, commercial and industrial areas in its jurisdiction. However, when taken into count the volume of waste collected, the available land is too meagre to hold the waste, he added.

The jurisdiction of Hootagalli CMC is spread over 28 square km covering 25,000 houses, 1,250 industries and 70,000 population, comprising Hootagalli, Koorgalli, Belavadi and Hinkal residential areas and Hebbal, Hootagalli and Koorgalli Industrial Areas. They generate 25 tonnes of solid waste collectively.

With unabated disposal of waste in public places by the people that is marring the beauty of the city, the Hootagalli CMC authorities find it inevitable to look for a bigger space to set up a waste management unit.

In addition to this, there is an increase in generation of Construction and Demolition (C&D) waste, but the lack of scientific apparatus to dispose such wastes, is a bigger challenge. Apart from handling the solid waste generated at residential and industrial areas, the Hootagalli CMC intends to deploy a scientific approach to handle C&D waste too, if KIADB allots the required 10-acre land.