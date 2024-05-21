Mysuru receives 118 mm of rainfall till May 21, 8.30 am

May 21, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Good rainfall has occurred across Interior Karnataka, Western Ghats and Coastal Karnataka. The district-wise rainfall data by Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) ending May 21 at 8:30 am shows that Dakshina Kannada received 133 mm of rainfall, Chikkamagaluru 127.5 mm and Mysuru received 118 mm of rainfall.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rain and thundershowers, accompanied by gusty winds (40-50 kmph), in Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Mandya, Kodagu and Ramanagara districts on May 21 (today) and May 22 (tomorrow). This weather pattern is likely to persist until May 24.

The data by Agro-Meteorological Field Unit (AMFU), Organic Farming Research Station, Naganahalli, Mysuru for 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on May 20.