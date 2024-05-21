Mysuru receives 118 mm of rainfall till May 21, 8.30 am
News, Top Stories

Mysuru receives 118 mm of rainfall till May 21, 8.30 am

May 21, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Good rainfall has occurred across Interior Karnataka, Western Ghats and Coastal Karnataka. The district-wise rainfall data by Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) ending May 21 at 8:30 am shows that Dakshina Kannada received 133 mm of rainfall, Chikkamagaluru 127.5 mm and Mysuru received 118 mm of rainfall.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rain and thundershowers, accompanied by gusty winds (40-50 kmph), in Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Mandya, Kodagu and Ramanagara districts on May 21 (today) and May 22 (tomorrow). This weather pattern is likely to persist until May 24.

The data by Agro-Meteorological Field Unit (AMFU), Organic Farming Research Station, Naganahalli, Mysuru for 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on May 20.

DistrictsNormal (mm) Actual (mm)
Mysuru3.718.7
Kodagu4.617.9
Mandya3.314.3
Chamarajanagar3.512.1
Cumulative rainfall (May 1 to May 20, 2024)
Mysuru76139
Kodagu83146
Mandya63138
Chamarajanagar7591
Pre-monsoon 2024 cumulative rainfall (Mar. 1 to May 20, 2024)
Mysuru157149
Kodagu189167
Mandya122145
Chamarajanagar15494
Cumulative rainfall 2024 (Jan. 1 to May 20)
Mysuru165161
Kodagu197185
Mandya129150
Chamarajanagar164102
ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching