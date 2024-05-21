CSIR-CFTRI short-term courses for 2024-25

May 21, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: CSIR-Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI), Mysuru, has announced the calendar for Short Term Courses for the year 2024-25.

The Institute is organising 27 regular training programmes/Skill Development Programmes/Short Term Courses in this financial year under CSIR Integrated Skill Initiative, encompassing all the major areas in Food Science and Technology.

The major attraction of these courses is of its short duration, but intensive and packed with lectures and demonstrations. Due to its short duration and condensed, focused and capsulated syllabus, the short-term courses are well received by students, academicians, employed and entrepreneurs who are unable to spare more time. At the same time, these programmes are extremely beneficial for unemployed youth to enhance their skill towards employability or entrepreneurial aspirants to establish their start-up venture based on food processing.

The faculty members for the courses have vast experience in specific areas of Food Science and Technology. The demonstrations and practical classes are conducted in the state-of-the-art laboratories and pilot plants of CSIR-CFTRI.

Successful participants will be given participation certificate at the end of the course. The Institute is a Training Partner (TP) for conducting Skill Development Programmes (SDPs) aligned with National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF) under Skill India Mission of Government of India for the skills like Baking Technician/Operative (FIC/Q5005), Food Microbiologist (FIC/Q7603) and Spice Processing Technician (FIC/Q8502).

Apart from the regular training programmes, CFTRI arranges custom made programmes exclusively designed for Academic Institutions, Government Departments/ Agencies, Industries, FPOs, SHGs, etc. for their students, staff, sponsored-participants and members in the area of Food Processing.

CSIR-CFTRI has trained more than 1,800 personnel in 2023-24 under various training streams such as Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME) Scheme, farmer-centric training programmes and short-term courses.

Also, in the previous FY, the Institute successfully organised a training programme on “Rice Milling and Value Addition to Rice” for Guyanese Delegation under Indian Technical and Economic Co-operation (ITEC) Programme sponsored by Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Government of India.

The course calendar for this financial year 2024-25 has been announced. For more information and registration, please visit: or e-mail: [email protected] or call Ph: 0821-2514310.