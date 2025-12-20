Pulse Polio campaign tomorrow
News

Pulse Polio campaign tomorrow

December 20, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy said that Pulse Polio campaign will be held across the district tomorrow (Dec.21).

Presiding over a preliminary meeting at ZP Hall here, Lakshmikanth Reddy said that parents should get their children aged under 5 years immunised with oral polio drops.

Pointing out that the Pulse Polio campaign is being held across the district tomorrow from 8 am to 5 pm at the booth-level, he said subsequently, health workers will carry out a 3-day door-to-door campaign from Dec. 22 to 24 to administer oral polio vaccine (OPV) to every child.

 Also, mobile campaign will be launched for 4 days from Dec. 21 to 24 and special drive will be undertaken during these days in danger zones, he said adding that the authorities should ensure that every child below 5 years of age is administered polio drops.

No polio cases for 14 years 

Dr. Sudhir Nayak said that no polio cases have been reported in the country for 14 years.

Stating that the last case reported in Karnataka was way back in 2007, he said since then, no polio cases have been reported. Noting that every child who is administered OPV will be ink-marked on a finger, he said that this will help in preventing duplicity. Also, measures have been taken to administer polio drops to children of migrant workers, he added.

There are 2,22,084 children under-5 in the district, Dr. Nayak said adding that steps have been taken to administer OPV to all these kids. “Over 1,648 booths have been set up across the district. Also, 50 mobile teams have been formed to carry out the drive,” he noted.

READ ALSO  International Day of Democracy on Sept. 15: 60-km human chain planned in Mysuru district, says DC

ZP CEO S. Ukesh Kumar, MCC Commissioner Shaikh Tanveer Asif, DHO Dr. P.C. Kumaraswamy, District Surveillance Officer Dr. D.G. Nagaraj, RCH Officer Dr. Mohammad Siraj and other officials were present at the meeting.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching