Pulse Polio campaign tomorrow

December 20, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy said that Pulse Polio campaign will be held across the district tomorrow (Dec.21).

Presiding over a preliminary meeting at ZP Hall here, Lakshmikanth Reddy said that parents should get their children aged under 5 years immunised with oral polio drops.

Pointing out that the Pulse Polio campaign is being held across the district tomorrow from 8 am to 5 pm at the booth-level, he said subsequently, health workers will carry out a 3-day door-to-door campaign from Dec. 22 to 24 to administer oral polio vaccine (OPV) to every child.

Also, mobile campaign will be launched for 4 days from Dec. 21 to 24 and special drive will be undertaken during these days in danger zones, he said adding that the authorities should ensure that every child below 5 years of age is administered polio drops.

No polio cases for 14 years

Dr. Sudhir Nayak said that no polio cases have been reported in the country for 14 years.

Stating that the last case reported in Karnataka was way back in 2007, he said since then, no polio cases have been reported. Noting that every child who is administered OPV will be ink-marked on a finger, he said that this will help in preventing duplicity. Also, measures have been taken to administer polio drops to children of migrant workers, he added.

There are 2,22,084 children under-5 in the district, Dr. Nayak said adding that steps have been taken to administer OPV to all these kids. “Over 1,648 booths have been set up across the district. Also, 50 mobile teams have been formed to carry out the drive,” he noted.

ZP CEO S. Ukesh Kumar, MCC Commissioner Shaikh Tanveer Asif, DHO Dr. P.C. Kumaraswamy, District Surveillance Officer Dr. D.G. Nagaraj, RCH Officer Dr. Mohammad Siraj and other officials were present at the meeting.