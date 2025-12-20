Mysuru shivers as mercury dips to 8.4°C

December 20, 2025

Cold wave tightens grip on Mysuru, Kodagu, Mandya, Hassan

Mysore/Mysuru: Southern Karnataka districts are experiencing a sharp winter chill, with both day and night temperatures dipping well below seasonal averages.

Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre’s (KSNDMC) district-wise minimum temperatures recorded between 8.30 am on Dec. 19 and 8 am on Dec. 20 show Mysuru registering a low of 8.4 degrees Celsius, prompting residents to brace for foggy mornings and biting cold conditions.

Neighbouring Chamarajanagar recorded a minimum of 9.2 degrees Celsius.

In the hilly district of Kodagu, the mercury dipped to 7.4 degrees Celsius, making it one of the coldest regions in southern Karnataka.

Residents reported mist-covered roads and reduced visibility during the early morning hours, a typical winter phenomenon in the district.

Hassan recorded 8 degrees Celsius, while Mandya registered 8.2 degrees Celsius. Bengaluru also felt the chill, with Bengaluru Urban recording a minimum of 8.5 degrees Celsius and Bengaluru Rural slightly higher at 8.7 degrees Celsius.

Bengaluru South, however, saw a marginally warmer 9.7 degrees Celsius, reflecting microclimatic variations across different parts of the city.

Past low temperatures in Mysuru

Historical data shows that Mysuru recorded a minimum of 10 degrees Celsius on Jan. 4, 2007. Other notable lows include 11 degrees Celsius and 11.5 degrees Celsius on different January mornings in 2013, while in 2018, the city recorded 11.2 degrees Celsius, one of the lowest October minimums in decades.

Mysuru broke its all-time December minimum on Dec. 20 (today) as the temperature dipped to 8.4 degrees Celsius, lower than the previous record of 8.7 degrees Celsius set on Dec. 28, 2011.

Meteorologists have attributed the sharp drop in temperatures to clear skies, dry air and northerly winds sweeping across the Deccan plateau. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has advised residents to take precautions against cold-related ailments, particularly during early mornings and late evenings.