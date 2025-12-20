MRC suspends racing activities temporarily

December 20, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: All racing activities at the Mysore Race Club Ltd (MRC) have been suspended until further orders following the detection of Glanders, a contagious and serious equine disease, in one of its horses.

Glanders is a contagious and often fatal zoonotic disease caused by Burkholderia mallei, primarily affecting horses, donkeys and mules, but also transmissible to humans and other mammals.

According to a statement issued on Dec. 19 by MRC Chairman and Senior Steward G. Venkatesh, a two-year-old horse at the Club tested positive for Glanders and succumbed to the disease on the morning of Dec. 17.

Subsequently, the Government of Karnataka, through a notification dated Dec. 19, declared a 2-km radius around the Mysore Race Club premises as a ‘notified area’.

In line with the National Action Plan for Control and Eradication of Glanders in India, strict restrictions have been imposed on the movement of equines, donkeys and mules into and out of the notified zone. As a result, all racing activities at the Club have been suspended until further notice, the statement said.

Surveillance measures

As part of post-outbreak surveillance mandated by authorities, the entire horse population at the Club will undergo three rounds of testing within the first three months, with each test conducted at intervals of not less than 21 days.

If all test results are negative, the Government will de-notify the disease in the area, allowing racing activities to resume. However, surveillance will continue even after de-notification, with another round of sampling to be conducted within three months.

Financial impact

The Chairman said that the MRC is going through a challenging phase, noting that the cessation of racing at the Madras Race Club and temporary suspensions at the Bangalore Turf Club Ltd. and Hyderabad Race Club Ltd have already affected its revenues.

In view of this, the MRC has decided to adopt austerity measures to safeguard its financial stability while prioritising the welfare of horses, stakeholders, staff and members, the statement said.

Indian Turf Invitation Cup put off

In light of the outbreak, the Indian Turf Invitation Cup weekend, originally scheduled to be held in Mysuru on Feb. 28 and March 1, 2026, has been postponed by the Turf Authorities of India.

The event will be rescheduled to a later date, with MRC continuing as the designated host.

Assuring the public that all protocols and precautionary measures are being implemented in strict compliance with Government directives, the Club said veterinarians and officials are closely monitoring the situation and preparations for the resumption of racing will be taken up once clearance is obtained.