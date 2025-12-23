GSSS to come under patronage of Sri Sringeri Sharada Peetham

December 23, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: In a historic move aimed at merging excellence in education while upholding the traditions and values of Sanatana Dharma for millenia to come, the Management of Geetha Shishu Shikshana Sangha (GSSS), Mysuru, has officially announced that all educational institutions managed by it will now come under the patronage of the holy Sri Sringeri Sharada Peetham.

The formal announcement was made by Sri Vidhushekhara Bharati Swamiji, during his Anugraha Bhashana at the Guru Vandana Samarambha held at GSSS Institute of Engineering and Technology for Women (GSSSIETW) on Dec.20.

After witnessing the rendition of Stuti Shankara hymns, the Seer, while showering his blessings on the gathering motivated the students and faculty to recognise their own strengths and to use education for betterment of their own lives and serve the society at large.

This landmark decision is the result of more than 18 months of deliberations by both institutions when the then Hon. Secretary late Vanaja B. Pandit led the GSSS Management to approach Sri Sannidhanam with a request for Sri Sharada Peetham to take over the reins of future growth, development and administration of GSSS that was founded and built by the untiring and conscientious efforts of her late husband Prof. B.S. Pandit.

Following this, Guruseva Niratha Administrator and CEO of Sri Sringeri Sharada Peetham P.A. Murali was tasked with conducting the necessary interactions.

With the divine blessings of Maha Sannidanam Sri Bharati Tirtha Mahaswamiji and Sannidhanam Sri Vidhushekhara Bharati Swamiji, the proposal to embrace GSSS institutions under the Peetham’s fold was accepted.

Henceforth, the educational institutions of Gita Bharathi School of Excellence, Bantwal Madhava Shenoy High School, Badri Prasadji PU College, all in Siddarthanagar, GSSS Simha Subba Mahalakshmi First Grade College, GSSS Institute of Engineering and Technology for Women, GSSS School of Architecture for Women, all in Metagalli will be directed by Sri Sringeri Sharada Peetham.

The Guruvandana was witnessed by a gathering of over 3,000 people, including students, staff, parents and distinguished invitees. Paada Puja was performed by GSSS Secretary Anupama B. Pandit and CEO R.K. Bharath. Phala Samarpane was offered by President Dr. M. Jagannath Shenoy, Vice-President Srinivasa Gupta and Board Member B.K. Nataraj.