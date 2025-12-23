Hate Speech Bill curtails freedom of speech: BJP

December 23, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: BJP activists, led by city BJP President and former MLA L. Nagendra, staged a protest near the Mini Vidhana Soudha in Nazarbad this morning, opposing the Karnataka Hate Speech and Hate Crimes Bill-2025 and demanding its immediate withdrawal.

Addressing protesters, Nagendra said the Bill, passed in the Assembly, was aimed at depriving citizens of their fundamental rights. He alleged that the Bill violated the Constitution by curtailing the fundamental right to freedom of expression.

“According to the Constitution, freedom of expression is a fundamental right of every citizen. Through this Bill, the State Government is attempting to deny that right. It is intended to suppress voices that speak against the Government and its policies,” Nagendra said.

He further alleged that the definitions of ‘hate speech’ and ‘hate crimes’ in the Bill were ambiguous and open to misuse.

“The sole purpose of this legislation is to silence criticism of the Government in the media and on social media. Those who speak the truth are being threatened with legal action under various provisions of the Bill. If implemented, people will be forced to live in fear,” he said.

Describing the Bill as being against the basic principles of democracy, Nagendra alleged that it was designed to portray the common man as a criminal and to control the media. “Hence, the State Government must immediately withdraw the Bill,” he demanded. BJP leaders Rajesh, B.M. Raghu, Rudramurthy, Dinesh Gowda, Mahesh Raje Urs and several party workers participated in the protest.