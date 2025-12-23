Health staff intensify Pulse Polio drive

December 23, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: While Mysuru achieved 99% of its target by administering Pulse Polio drops to 2,20,327 children out of 2,22,084 children below five years of age on Dec. 21, the Health Department followed it up with a door-to-door Pulse Polio vaccination drive on Dec. 22, covering 5,534 children.

In Mysuru city, 2,078 children were administered polio drops, while 1,078 children in rural areas received the dose, taking the combined total to 3,156.

Taluk-wise coverage included 855 children in H.D. Kote (176 in the town and 679 in rural areas), 360 in Hunsur (128 in town and 232 in rural areas), 293 in K.R. Nagar (68 in town and 225 in rural areas), 394 in Nanjangud (150 in town and 244 in rural areas), 20 in Periyapatna (9 in town and 11 in rural areas), and 436 in T. Narasipur (156 in town and 300 in rural areas).

In some locations, polio drops were also administered through booth-based arrangements. District Reproductive and Child Health Officer (RCHO) Dr. Mohammed Siraj Ahmad told Star of Mysore that health staff visited 4,03,316 households across the district to ensure complete coverage.

He added that the door-to-door campaign will continue in Mysuru city on Dec. 23 & 24, while in taluk centres and rural areas, the drive will be held on Dec. 23. Children who have been immunised are marked with indelible ink on the little finger of the left hand.