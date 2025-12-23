Unsafe UGD pipeline works keep Aravinda Nagar residents wary

December 23, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: The residents of Aravinda Nagar in the city are in a fix, following what they describe as unsafe and unscientific Underground Drainage (UGD) pipeline related works, being carried out by the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), without taking any precautionary measures.

Deploying earth excavating machines, the road in front of the houses on 5th main 2nd cross has been dug up to 22 feet deep and 5 to 6 feet width, to provide adequate UGD connection to 7th, 8th and 9th main roads. What’s alarming is, the absence of safety measures, that has left the residents in a state of quandary.

With no temporary safety measures around the trench dug up for UGD line, the young and old alike are restricted to home. In case of any medical emergency, with the prevailing cold condition affecting vulnerable age groups, the residents have to be wary of not slipping into the gap.

Usually, the trenches are covered after laying the pipes on the same day. But in this case, the work has prolonged up to four to five days, due to the lack of labourers and machineries, keeping the residents on tenterhooks.

An affected resident told Star of Mysore, “A deep excavation has been carried out directly in front of our residential houses, without taking adequate safety measures such as proper barricading, retaining walls or warning signage. The steep, unsupported soil poses a serious risk of collapse, particularly during rainfall. This endangers nearby homes, pedestrians, school-going children and elderly residents.”

Despite repeated concerns raised by local residents, no corrective action has been taken so far. The situation remains hazardous and could result in severe accidents or property damage, if not addressed immediately, the resident added.

Another resident sounded sceptical about the UGD issue itself, as there was no such complaint for the past 25 years.

“It is said that, the works are being carried out under State Government’s Rs. 59.8 lakh funds, but nobody is aware of rationale behind the same. The contractor lacks basic sense about how the households will have to suffer, if the UGD line is dug 22 feet below, without providing any safety measures,” the resident explained.

When the issue was brought to Krishnaraja (KR) MLA T.S. Srivatsa’s notice, the Legislator assured that he will inspect the spot and review the condition.

MCC Assistant Engineer (AE) Prashanth, who defended the nature of works, said that the surface has been dug 22 feet deep to lay the pipes to enable lead of sewage water, as per the preliminary study. Moreover, the locals had insisted on carrying out UGD works, he added.