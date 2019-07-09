Evict street vendors from footpaths, demand Corporators
News

Evict street vendors from footpaths, demand Corporators

Mysuru: On the one hand, street vendors face harassment by Police and money lenders, on the other hand is the constant threat of eviction by Municipal authorities. There has been a constant demand to evict footpath vendors making a clear way for pedestrians. 

At the Council Meeting of the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) held yesterday, Corporators demanded the immediate removal of all footpath vendors or provide space for vendors in front of the MCC office.

Raising the issue, Corporator K.V. Sridhar said that pedestrians cannot walk freely on the footpaths in the Central Business District (CBD). 

Street vendors occupy most of the space in almost all the streets in the CBD and despite the MCC forming many rules and regulations following Court orders, nothing has been done so far. On the one hand, shops have occupied almost half of the footpath, on the other hand, street vendors have occupied the other half. “How do we expect pedestrians to walk on the footpaths,” he asked. 

Joining the issue, former Mayor Ayub Khan said that there are thousands of street vendors occupying the streets and spoiling the beauty of heritage city. He accused officers of shielding the vendors in the name of constructing separate hawking zones. He said that several hawking zones have been constructed and they are lying vacant, thanks to the patronage extended by       MCC officers to hawkers. 

Corporator Ramesh said that many footpath vendors, who sell snacks and eatables by the side of the road, keep LPG cylinders on the road. He questioned that if at all the cylinders burst, who will be held responsible. Many crucial streets have been fully occupied by street vendors making movement difficult.

July 9, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching