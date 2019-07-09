Rs.5 lakh for proposed Tyagi Nivas: MLA

Mysuru: K.R. Constituency MLA and former Minister S.A. Ramdas has assured of donating Rs. 5 lakh out of the Legislators Local Area Development Fund for ‘Tyagi Nivas’ proposed to be constructed by Sri Shantinath Seva Samithi Trust at Bhagawan Sri Shantinath Swamy Jain Basadi (Kote Basadi) on Sayyaji Rao Road in city.

He was speaking as a chief guest at the ‘Dharmika Sabha’ organised as part of Bhagawan Sri Shantinath Teerthankara’s 123rd annual puja event at the Jain Basadi on Sayyaji Rao Road here on Sunday.

Pointing out that many Saints of the country have advocated peace and harmony throughout their life, Ramdas said that Shantinath Swamy was one among them.

Maintaining that the entire world is looking at India for religious, spiritual and philosophical thoughts, the MLA said that though Jains were a minority in terms of numbers, the Jain community has a rich spiritual legacy.

Stressing on the need for educating our children on ‘Samskara’, he suggested that children seek the blessings of parents everyday before leaving for school, as when they grow up the children will naturally learn to respect ‘Mother Bharatambe.’

Earlier, ‘Moksha Kalyana’ and ‘108 Kalasha Mahabhisheka’ pujas were performed. Kanakagiri Jain Mutt Seer Sri Bhuvanakeerthi Bhattaraka Swamiji graced the occasion. Sri Shantinath Seva Samithi Trust President S.B. Suresh Jain, Digambar Jain Samaj President M.R. Sunil Kumar, Padmashree Jain Mahila Samaj President Sheela Anantharaj and others were present.

