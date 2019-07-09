‘Best treatment for Cardiovascular problems available in India’

Mysuru: Dr. C.N. Manjunath, Director, Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, Bengaluru, visited the Jayadeva Hospital on KRS Road here on June 7 and inspected the facilities.

Speaking on the occasion, he opined that the best treatment for Cardiovascular problems was now available in India itself. He said that the protocol for medical treatment is very time-consuming abroad with medical insurance mandatory for surgeries.

Dr. Manjunath observed that the living style of people has changed in India with an increase in sedentary professions coupled with rampant air pollution, all contributing to a set of ailments.

He asked the doctors to provide the best treatment for all patients without giving any room for altercations.

Nursing Superintendent Harish Kumar, PRO Vani Mohan, Dr. Ravindranath, Dr. Sadanand, Dr. Pandurangaiah, Dr. Santosh, Dr. Veena Nanjappa, Dr. Narendra, Dr. Devaraj, Dr. Bharati and Dr. Jayaprakash were present.

