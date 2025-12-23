MDA to allot 300 Civic Amenities sites

December 23, 2025

CA site pricing to be decided per sq.ft. area guidance value

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru Development Authority (MDA) has decided to allot 300 Civic Amenities (CA) sites across the city. A notification inviting applications will be issued next week and all private trusts will be eligible to apply.

The decision was approved at MDA meeting held yesterday.

Applications for CA sites were last invited four years ago at a fixed rate of Rs. 200 per sq. ft. However, officials said that implementing the same rate now would have resulted in a revenue loss of nearly Rs. 700 crore for the Authority, as land values have increased substantially. MDA, therefore, decided against allotting CA sites at the old rate.

Under the revised proposal, the per sq. ft. rate for CA sites in each layout will be fixed based on the guidance value of the largest residential site in that layout registered at the jurisdictional Sub-Registrar Office.

For instance, if a CA site is available in Vijayanagar First Stage, the price per sq. ft. will be determined based on the guidance value of the largest site registered in Vijayanagar First Stage at the local Sub-Registrar Office, officials explained.