Bommenahalli Township gets MDA Board approval

December 23, 2025

20,000 sites to be formed in 2,113-acre land acquired combining four villages

Mysore/Mysuru: For the first time in eight years, since the formation of Ravindranath Tagore Nagar (R.T. Nagar) in 2017-18, the Mysuru Development Authority (MDA) is set to issue a notification for the formation of the proposed Bommenahalli Township, located at Yelwal, about 15 kms from Mysuru city.

At the MDA Board meeting held at MDA office yesterday, chaired by DC G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, who is also the MDA Chairman and attended by MDA Commissioner K.R. Rakshith, approval was accorded for the formation of the township.

The proposed Bommenahalli Township is expected to be one of the largest residential layouts to be developed by the Authority. Spread over 2,113 acres and 24.08 guntas, the township is likely to offer around 20,000 residential sites of various dimensions, including 20×30, 30×40, 50×80 and 80×120 feet.

Bigger than Vijayanagar

The layout is envisaged to be larger than Vijayanagar and will include comprehensive infrastructure such as wide roads, a bus stand, a hospital, a Police station, temples, parks, walkways, shopping complexes and malls.

The township will cover land in four villages of Mysuru taluk, Yelwal hobli — Nagawala (429-13 acres from 366 landowners), Bommenahalli (766-33 acres from 523 landowners), Doddamaragowdanahalli (336-38 acres from 139 landowners) and Kammarahalli (538-20.08 acres from 496 landowners).

50:50 ratio scheme

In accordance with Sections 40 and 41 of the MDA Act, 2024, and the Karnataka Urban Development Authorities (Allotment of Sites in Lieu of Compensation for Land Acquisition) Rules, 2009, along with the 2015 Amendment Rules, the scheme will be implemented through the participation of farmers and landowners.

Under the proposed plan, sites will be allotted in a 50:50 ratio between MDA and the landowners. Of the total 2,113 acres identified, over 300 acres are Government-owned land.

The MDA Board resolved to issue a press release and conduct extensive local publicity regarding the proposed township.

Officials will contact landowners, obtain consent letters from those willing to participate and thereafter submit a detailed proposal to the Government for approval.

Township notification

The Board directed officials to issue the township notification within two to three days, inviting Expressions of Interest (EOI) from landowners willing to hand over land under the 50:50 scheme. Officials said over 150 landowners have already submitted their consent letters.

Following the notification, a DPR will be prepared along with a feasibility report, after which the final proposal will be forwarded to the Government.

The Board also approved the establishment of a Bommenahalli Township Planning Office on a four-acre MUDA-owned land at Survey No. 99 in Vijayanagar 4th Stage, 2nd Phase, by repairing and renovating the existing old building.

MCC Commissioner Shaikh Tanveer Asif, Government representative and Urban Development Department Joint Secretary, Bengaluru, Krishnamurthy, Chief Engineer of Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation Mrithyunjaya, Chief Engineer of Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Drainage Board S.S. Nayakawad, MDA Secretary K. Johnson, Town Planner Member Shivaramaiah, Superintending Engineer Manju and others attended the meeting.

1,524 landowners from four villages