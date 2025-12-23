Leopard carries away stray dog at Belavadi
December 23, 2025
  • CCTV camera captures incident
  • Forest Department officials visit spot

Mysore/Mysuru: A leopard attacked a stray dog and carried it away at Belavadi on the outskirts of the city late last night. The incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed at a nearby house.

Residents have lodged a complaint with the Forest Department and submitted the CCTV footage as evidence.

The footage shows the leopard pouncing on a stray dog under a streetlight, gripping it by the neck and carrying it away, even as a few other stray dogs attempted unsuccessfully to chase it off.

Following the complaint, Forest Department officials and staff visited the spot this morning and inspected the areas.

According to Forest officials, the area has several vacant sites with overgrown bushes and weeds, which may be providing hiding places for the leopard. To prevent any untoward incidents, they are planning to install a cage to trap the animal.

Residents have been cautioned not to move alone after dark or take their pets out at night, and to immediately inform the authorities if the leopard is sighted in the area.

