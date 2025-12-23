KSRTC workers plan to hold strike in New Year

December 23, 2025

Bengaluru: Upset over the prolonged delay in the fulfilment of their demands, the KSRTC Staff and Workers Federation has planned to hold strike in the New Year, if their demands are not met by then.

The Federation is said to have distributed pamphlets among the four Road Transport Corporations’ employees about the proposed strike.

Federation General Secretary B. Jayadevaraje Urs said that the Government had promised to consider their demands after the conclusion of the winter session of the State Legislature held at Belagavi.

Though the session has concluded, there are no signs of the Government considering their demands, which chiefly included payment of pending salaries for 38 months and revision of wages.

As such, the Federation is forced to call the strike in the first week of January 2026 if their demands are not met by then, he said adding that the strike would be complete this time, with no bus moving out of the Depots.