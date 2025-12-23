Must preserve palm leaf manuscripts: Sri Vidhushekhara Bharati Swamiji

December 23, 2025

Junior pontiff of Sringeri Sharada Peetham releases books at Oriental Research Institute

Mysore/Mysuru: Junior pontiff of Sri Sringeri Sharada Peetham Sri Vidhushekhara Bharati Swamiji has said that it is our duty to protect the repository of knowledge belonging to ancient days by understanding the value and uniqueness of palm leaf manuscripts.

The Swamiji was speaking after launching the books at Oriental Research Institute (ORI), University of Mysore, yesterday.

Lauding the initiative of ORI for preserving the palm leaf manuscripts and researching the scripts and publishing its contents, Swamiji said, the knowledge gained from the books related to Sanskrit, Shastra and Vedanta, will help in making life worthy. However, most of the people have more interest in worldly matters, the Swamiji rued.

“Our body functions not with the help of embellishments, but due to its healthy condition. Like how eyes cannot easily visualise the internal condition of one’s body, it is not so easy to understand the knowledge, due to the complex matters associated with science. It requires continuous research to understand the subject,” observed Swamiji.

Vice-Chancellor of Mysore University Prof.N.K. Lokanath presided. Former Chairman of Mysuru Urban Development Authority H.V. Rajeev, Registrar (Evaluation) Prof. N. Nagaraj, Finance Officer K.S. Rekha, Sanskrit Scholar Dr. H.V. Nagaraj Rao, retired Deputy Director of ORI Dr. T.V. Satyanarayana, ORI Director Dr. D.P. Madhusudhanacharya, Deputy Director Dr. C. Parvathi and others were present.

Books released…

Following were the books released: Dasharathanandana Charitham authored by Dr. T.V. Sathyanarayana; Khandanakhanda Khadyam, Volume-1, edited by Dr. A. Krishna Nagasampige; Radha Vinoda Kavyam edited by Dr. S.C. Shobha; Neethi Prakashika edited by Vidushi P. Gowri; Bhojarajakrutha Charucharya edited by Dr. B.N. Vijayeendracharya and Rajadharma Sara Sangraha edited by Dr. Srnidhi S. Pyati