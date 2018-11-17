BHASANGE Balaga’s decennial celebrations tomorrow

Mysuru-based singers to present old Kannada super hit film songs

Mysuru: City’s cultural organisation Bhanuvara Sanje Geleyara Balaga, popularly known as BHASANGE, is a socio-cultural non-profit organisation working for the promotion of Indian Arts and Heritage since 2008, by providing an opportunity for the youth who are in need of a platform, but unable to find one.

Balaga endeavours to promote Indian Arts and Cultural Heritage by organising events of Classical Music, Dance, Drama, Folk Arts and all other forms of performing arts. Since its inception, Balaga has successfully organised 77 cultural events.

BHASANGE Balaga is now all set to celebrate its tenth anniversary tomorrow (Nov.18) at Sangeetha Kalanidhi Vasudevacharya Bhavana of Sri Nadabrahma Sangeetha Sabha on JLB Road in city at 6 pm.

On the occasion, Balaga will felicitate three eminent personalities of Mysuru, S. Ramprasad, Chairman, Muktaka Sahitya Academy, KSN Prasad, Secretary, Sri Nadabrahma Sangeetha Sabha and Sunitha Chandra Kumar, Light music singer, composer and teacher.

Industrialist and art patron K. V. Murthy will Inaugurate the programme. H.V. Rajeev, President, District Cooperative Union, Mysuru and H.R. Leelavathi, Senior Light Music Singer and Composer, will be the chief guests. C.K. Sanjay Kumar, President, BHASANGE Balaga, will preside.

To commemorate its 78th programme, the Balaga has also organised a musical treat ‘Naada Surabhi,’ a Kannada films superhit songs programme by city’s singing stars M.R. Shree Harsha, Nithin Rajaram Shastry, Dr. Snehashree Nirmal Kumar and M. Amulya.

They will be accompanied by A.S. Prasanna Kumar and team with the background scores.

Entry for the program is free.