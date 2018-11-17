Talents-2018 Inter-School Cultural Contest begins

Mysuru: Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF), Mysuru Wildlife Division, Sidramappa Chalkapure inaugurated ‘Talents-2018’ — an inter-school cultural competition — jointly organised by Mysore Round Table-21 and Mysore Ladies Circle-9, with the theme “Human-Animal Conflict — Finding Peaceful Co-existence” at Mysore West Lions Sevaniketan School in GGokulam herethis morning.

Speaking on the occasion, the DCF observed that shrinking wildlife space is the main cause for human-animal conflict and stressed on the need for finding a balance where both human beings and animals can co-exist.

Highlighting that it is mother earth which provides food to human beings and wildlife, Chalkapure stressed on the importance of protecting wildlife and maintaining a peaceful co-existence between wildlife and human settlements.

Pointing out that with growing population, humans have been encroaching wildlife space, he said that expanding human habitats and activities had led to animals straying into agricultural fields, destroying crops and even killing humans who came their way.

Noting that ‘Talents-2018’ presents an opportunity for teachers and students to interact and work together to educate our future generations on the importance of protecting wildlife, the DCF said that a positive mindset holds key for finding a lasting solution to increasing man-animal conflicts.

Day-long event

Students studying in fifth to tenth standards from 15 schools in and around the city are taking part in this day-long event which features competitions like singing, essay writing, dance, skit, drama and musical instruments.

All the participants were administered an oath on nature conservation, environment and ecology protection, maintenance of hygiene and no-plastic use.

Senior Karnatak vocalist Jamuna Srinivas, dancer and yoga instructor Sandeep Shivashankar and theatre artiste Anto Christan were the judges of the event.

Prizes will be distributed to the winners later this evening.