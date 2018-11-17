You can now register property online

Pre-registration data entry and online appointment booking

Encumbrance certificate and completion certificate

Maulya mobile application

Online e-stamp paper for agreement and affidavits

Filing of declaration on behalf of farmers under Karnataka Agriculture Credit Miscellaneous Provisions Act

Bengaluru: Karnataka government, which has set an example in the country by adopting IT technology in administration, yesterday launched ‘Cauvery’, an internet technology-based programme that helps citizens to register their agriculture and other lands, house sites, immovable assets and other services including marriage certification online.

Launching the programme, Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy said that citizens can get all information or get registration of their immovable assets online as well as get all information about it with a click of the ‘mouse.’

“This will bring down delays in government work and also curb corruption in administration by enabling land, house and commercial sites, purchase of property registration online. This will save people the trouble of running from pillar to post in various departments. This will also bring down the burden on the officers and staff of the concerned departments as they will be able to get information on all these issues online,” the CM said.

This on-line facility is developed by Registration and Stamps Department coming under Revenue Ministry. Citizens can pay the government fees online and get the registration. Once registered online the citizens have to send the details to Sub-Registrars of concerned area and they would fix a date for registration and the process will be seamless and less time taking, Kumaraswamy said.

The programme can also be used for registration of marriages. Nine government services of the government can be used under this programme.