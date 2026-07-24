Bid to lay siege to PM’s residence in Delhi: BJP workers stage protest against Congress in Mysuru

July 24, 2026

Mysuru: BJP workers from the party’s City and Rural Units staged a protest at Ramaswamy Circle this morning, condemning the Congress party’s recent attempt to lay siege to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence in New Delhi.

Alleging that Congress workers had staged the protest at the Prime Minister’s residence at the behest of vested interests, the demonstrators raised slogans against the Congress.

Addressing the gathering, former Mysuru-Kodagu MP Prathap Simha said the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) would be conducted in a fully computerised mode from next year.

Referring to the Congress protest, Simha said it was organised despite the successful completion of this year’s re-NEET examination and the announcement of its results.

He alleged that the protest was part of a well-planned conspiracy to destabilise the country and claimed that the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) shared a similar agenda.

Krishnaraja MLA T.S. Srivatsa, State BJP Yuva Morcha President and MLA Dheeraj Muniraju, City BJP President and former MLA L. Nagendra, Rural BJP President Kumbrahalli Subbanna, former Mayors Sandesh Swamy and Shivakumar, former ZP member Sadanand, former Karnataka Exhibition Authority Chairmen B.P. Manjunath and Hemanth Kumar Gowda, former Senate member Jayaprakash (JP), former Corporator P. Prashanth Gowda, E.C. Ningaraje Gowda and other party leaders participated.