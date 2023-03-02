Big gains for BJP in Tripura, Nagaland, Meghalaya

March 2, 2023

New Delhi: The BJP and its allies raced ahead in Nagaland and Tripura as votes were counted this morning in three North-Eastern States. In Meghalaya, the BJP’s estranged ally Conrad Sangma’s NPP is leading but hasn’t crossed the majority mark yet.

In Tripura, the ruling BJP has taken a lead over its nearest rival, the Left-Congress alliance. BJP is hoping for a big comeback, far above its 2018 score of 36. BJP is leading on 33 seats, three above the halfway mark.

BJP is set to retain power in Tripura against the combined forces of Left parties and Congress and thwarting the challenge from TIPRA Motha which initially threatened to keep the saffron party from majority mark.

Congress is expected to be wiped out in all three States and the much-hyped Bharat Jodo Yatra undertaken by Rahul Gandhi made no impact on the voters. In Tripura, the BJP alliance is predicted to win 36 seats, whereas the Left Front will remain limited only to 6-11 seats.

TIPRA Motha, led by former royal Pradyot Manikya Debbarma, is leading on 12 seats in Tripura. Meghalaya appears to be headed towards a hung Assembly, with no party in a clear majority yet.

In Nagaland, the BJP and its partner NDPP (Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party) have surged ahead and are leading on 39 seats in the 60-member Assembly.