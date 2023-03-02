Restore Devaraja Market, Lansdowne building: MGP, vendors stage silent stir near DC Office
Mysore/Mysuru: Demanding the restoration of heritage Lansdowne building and Devaraja Market in the city, members of Mysore Grahakara Parishat (MGP) along with like-minded individuals staged a silent protest at the park opposite Deputy Commissioner’s (DC) Office here this morning.

The protesters, wearing green arm bands, held various placards in Kannada, exhorting the authorities to save Lansdowne and Devaraja Market buildings by taking up conservation works as these landmark structures represent the tradition of heritage in the city.

According to the protesters, parts of Devaraja Market building collapsed in the year 2015. Most of the traders are dependent on the market for their livelihood. Even though HH Sri Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar Foundation,  headed by Mysore royal family member Pramoda Devi Wadiyar and Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar have evinced keen interest to take up the restoration works, the Government is yet to take a call. The legal hurdles related to Devaraja Market that exist must be cleared to facilitate the works, the protesters demanded.

MGP Working President S. Shobana, President of MGP Heritage Committee Prof. N.S. Rangaraju (Retd), Member Sriram, Advisor Arun Menon, President of Devaraja Market Tenants Association Pailwan Mahadev, MGP’s Sridhar, Venkateshwar Rao, Premkumar, S. Amarnath and others took part in the protest.

