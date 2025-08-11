Bigger, brighter Dasara with drone show, 21-day lighting

August 11, 2025

Jumboo Savari, Torchlight Parade online ticketing to open four weeks in advance

Mysuru: District In-Charge Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa has said that the name of the chief guest who will inaugurate this year’s Dasara festivities will be announced personally by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday during the ceremonial welcome of the Dasara elephant squad at the Mysore Palace premises, Dr. Mahadevappa explained that the Dasara High-Level Committee has left the final decision on the inaugurator entirely to the Chief Minister’s discretion. “Accordingly,he will make the official announcement,” he said.

Earlier in the day, a meeting of the Dasara Executive Committee was held at the Mysore Palace Board Office, where elected representatives and officials reviewed previous editions of the festival. The committee resolved to ensure that this year’s celebrations are well-organised and free from the lapses of the past.

Dr. Mahadevappa stated that the venue for this year’s Yuva Dasara will be finalised only after reviewing attendance figures and the list of participating artistes. Last year, the event, held near Uttanahalli, featured some of the country’s most celebrated musicians.

Given its scale, the District Administration has been instructed to confirm the venue only after assessing expected turnout and finalising the artiste line-up.

During the Dasara High-Level Committee meeting, the Chief Minister stressed that this year’s festivities must be both grand and inclusive.

Key decisions include: Online ticketing for the Vijayadashami procession and Torchlight Parade to open four weeks in advance; a drone show featuring 3,000 drones; Government stalls at the exhibition to open on time with strict coordination and Dasara illumination to be more spectacular than ever, lasting 21 days.

As Vijayadashami coincides with Gandhi Jayanti this year, the Jumboo Savari will highlight Gandhian values. Special focus will also be placed on the legacy and contributions of Rajarshi Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar. The celebration aims to unite all communities in a vibrant display of peace and harmony.

Responding to questions from the media, Dr. Mahadevappa indicated that this year’s Dasara budget may be slightly higher than last year’s.

He also confirmed that Siddaramaiah will continue to preside over the celebrations for the remaining two years of the Government’s current three-year term.