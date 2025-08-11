At 5,465 kg… Bhima outweighs all first batch Dasara elephants

August 11, 2025

Howdah-carrier Abhimanyu weighs 5,360 kg, 105 kg less than Bhima

Mysuru: The first batch of nine Dasara elephants underwent their traditional weight check today, with Bhima topping the chart at 5,465 kg.

As part of the annual ritual, the elephants were led to the Sairam & Co. Weigh Bridge on Dhanvanthri Road this morning, accompanied by their mahouts and kavadis.

They exited the Mysore Palace through the North Gate and proceeded via Chamaraja Circle, K.R. Circle, Sayyaji Rao Road, and Dhanvanthri Road to the weigh bridge.

This year’s weights are as follows, with last year’s figures in brackets: Bhima – 5,465 kg (4,945), Golden Howdah carrier Abhimanyu – 5,360 kg (5,560), Dhananjaya – 5,310 kg (5,155), Ekalavya – 5,305 kg (4,730), Mahendra – 5,120 kg (4,910), Prashantha – 5,110 kg (4,875), Kanjan – 4,880 kg (4,515), Lakshmi – 3,730 kg (2,480) and Kaveri – 3,010 kg (no participation last year).

Deputy Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) Dr. I.B. Prabhugowda confirmed that all nine elephants are in good health, with all male elephants weighing over 5,000 kg — an indication they have maintained their condition and are fit for their roles in the festivities.

He added that a meeting with veterinarians will be held today to finalise diet plans based on the weights, with the elephants to be put on a special diet from tomorrow and training to commence in phases.

Sairam & Co. proprietor Ganesh Prasad noted that the weigh bridge has been operational for 60 years and Dasara elephants have been weighed there for about 35 years — a tradition he considers an honour.

Following the weight check, the elephants returned to the Palace via the same route under City Police security.

Range Forest Officer (RFO) Nadeem, Veterinarian Dr. Adarsh, and elephant caretakers Rangaraju and Akram Pasha were present.