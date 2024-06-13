Bike lifter arrested at Nanjangud
News

Bike lifter arrested at Nanjangud

June 13, 2024

19 bikes worth about Rs. 15 lakh recovered

Nanjangud: Nanjangud Town Police have arrested a two-wheeler lifter and have recovered 19 bikes worth Rs. 15 lakh from him. The arrested is Shankarappa, a resident of Karinanjapura village in Chamarajanagar district. Nanjangud Town Police, who were on their regular beat near the Dasoha Bhavan of Sri Srikanteshwara Temple, observed a man shaking the handles of bikes parked in the parking lot and took him into custody for questioning on suspicion.

During interrogation, the accused is said to have confessed of stealing two-wheelers in the town and sell the stolen bikes to villagers residing in Chamarajanagar town and in bordering villages.

Based on the information provided by the accused, the Police have recovered 19 two-wheelers worth about Rs. 15 lakh from him.

Nanjangud Sub-Division Dy.SP G.S. Raghu guided Nanjangud Town Inspector B. Basavaraju, Sub-Inspector H.P. Madegowda and staff Prakash, Siddappa, Satish, Shariff, C. Raju, R.J. Ram, N. Srinivas, Shivakumar, Thimmaiah, Sharanappa and Basavaraju in the nabbing and recovery operation.

