Sorry, this is our City Bus Stand!

June 13, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: KSRTC City Bus Stand (CBS) in the heart of the city is a prominent landmark, but has been a victim of utter neglect by the authorities concerned, as is evident with the pathetic sight of the platforms of bus bays meant for rural routes.

The unkempt platforms with incomplete structures leading to water logging during heavy rainfall and the plume of dust that raises as and when the wind blows, potholes, fallen tree branches left uncleared and types of wastes, say it all.

The interlock tiles covering the pavement of the platforms have come out due to shoddy work at places, while the kerb stones have been dumped according to the whims and fancy of the labourers, but KSRTC City Division authorities continue to turn a blind eye.

Whenever it rains, the water gets accumulated in the gaps and the passengers have to stand helpless, if the bus drive over the potholes filled with water, splashing on them. Amid this, the passengers have to indeed struggle to make way to board buses towards their destinations.

The State-owned Road Transport Corporation operates buses from here to various rural routes of the district and also neighbouring Mandya district. Apart from the villagers and office-goers, the students of schools and colleges, who form the majority of chunk of passengers, also rely on the buses, but the authorities are least bothered over improving basic infrastructural facilities, thus earning the wrath of general public.

Platform 24 at CBS presents a pathetic sight, yet scores of passengers have no other option than, bearing in silence. The buses that connect to Chandagalu, Srirangapatna, Gumbaz, Naganahalli, Lakshmipura, Melapura and other localities, are operated from here. In the absence of seating facilities on the platform, the passengers have to wait inevitably, either by standing or sitting on the floor till the arrival of the buses.

The bus station is adjacent to Mysore Palace, but when it comes to basic amenities, it is least counted upon, but there is no solution at sight immediately.